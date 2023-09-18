Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' slows down

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023

Anushka Shetty is a known name in Telugu films and the actor became a familiar face in India after the release of Baahubali. Shetty made a comeback on celluloid after some years with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty and the movie has been raking in decent amounts at the box office. It was pitted against another romantic drama Kushi at the Telugu box office.

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mahesh Babu P directorial earned Rs. 1.31 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 21.41 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and has been loved by viewers. Interestingly, the film is slowing down at the box office. The movie is available in both Telugu and Tamil languages.

