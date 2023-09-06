SRK's 'Jawan' sells 12 lakh tickets; box office storm expected

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 06:56 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' advance booking details are here

It's a new dawn tomorrow! The world will wake up to the craze of Jawan! Yes, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is at an all-time high buzz and it is slated to be huge in terms of the box office collection. The advance bookings have been crazy and the movie has gotten 5:00am shows in India. Let's examine the Atlee directorial's advance booking numbers.

Spot booking will enhance the numbers

As per Pinkvilla, the action thriller has sold 4.42 lakh tickets for Day 1 in three national chains (PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis) as of 4:30pm Wednesday. Reportedly, the movie has sold 12 lakh tickets across national chains and single screens. Khan is a superstar who caters to mass belts too and those belts rely on spot booking, hence a huge opening is anticipated.

Cast and crew of the film

The actioner will be Khan's true-blue pan-India project. The movie is a vigilante drama and it also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Priyamani, among others. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander and the project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. Ready ah? For a box office explosion? Marana Mass!

