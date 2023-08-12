'Jawan' makers file FIR over new leaked clips

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 12, 2023 | 03:32 pm 2 min read

'Jawan' is set for a theatrical release on September 7

Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) reportedly over the leak of some new videos from his upcoming movie, Jawan. The production house has alleged the clips were "stolen" and leaked online. Per Free Press Journal, the FIR was filed on Thursday at the Santa Cruz Police Station in Mumbai, but the news surfaced on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

After the success of Pathaan, Khan is awaiting the release of his next title, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film will mark the first pan-India project for Khan, which will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Jawan is slated for a theatrical release on September 7. The prevue of the movie was released in July.

FIR filed under the IT Act

According to the Free Press Journal report, Red Chillies Entertainment alleged that the film's copyright was violated after its clips were leaked online. It, therefore, filed an FIR under the relevant actions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Reportedly, the videos were allegedly leaked by at least five Twitter handles. Legal notices were also sent to them, of which only one acknowledged the notice.

'Jawan's past encounters with leaks

This isn't the first time that videos of Jawan were leaked online. In the past, a clip from the movie had made its way to the internet, following which the production house approached the Delhi High Court with a lawsuit. In April, the court directed "shady" websites, social media platforms, and other platforms, among others, to take down the leaked content.

Everything to know about upcoming film

Reportedly, the makers had banned the use of mobile phones and recording devices on Jawan's sets to avoid any leaks during the shooting. Meanwhile, besides Khan, Atlee's directorial also features popular South Indian actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Riddhi Dogra.﻿ Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a guest appearance in the movie.

