Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 10:26 am 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood and he proved it again with Jawan. In its second weekend, the actioner reached exponential heights at the box office and surpassed the Rs. 800 crore mark globally. The movie received rave reviews from critics and is currently aiming to surpass Pathaan's record. In India, the movie is inching toward the Rs. 500 crore mark.

Seeking stability on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 36.53 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 477.3 crore in India. It will be interesting to see if the movie can hold its fort on weekdays. The cast includes Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

