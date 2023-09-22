Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' is on its last leg

Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' is on its last leg

Written by Shreya Mukherjee September 22, 2023

After a glorious run, it looks like Sunny Deol's magnificent comeback vehicle, Gadar 2 is about to wrap up at the box office front. Its domestic box office collection has been low but consistent even in its sixth week, but the actioner will have to vacate the halls for the new Hindi releases (The Great Indian Family and Sukhee).

Day 42 saw a haul of Rs. 37 lakh

On Thursday, which marked the film's 42nd day at the box office, Gadar 2 earned Rs. 37 lakh (early estimates), as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Overall, the Anil Sharma directorial has earned Rs. 521.53 crore in India. It is likely to earn significantly more on the weekend, before dying out. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. It's bankrolled by Zee Studios.

