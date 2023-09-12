Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' slows down after illustrious run

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 10:53 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has had a phenomenal journey at the box office. The film had the much-needed pedigree of the Gadar franchise but no one expected the movie to perform this well. The movie has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark in India and is currently struggling to set foot at the box office amid the Jawan craze.

Struggling to hold the fort against 'Jawan'

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 47 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 514.32 crore in India. Considering it is in its fifth week, the movie is still raking in a decent amount. The Anil Sharma directorial is also headlined by Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

