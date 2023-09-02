#BoxOfficeCollection: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2' eyes Rs. 500cr

September 02, 2023

Check 'Gadar 2's box office collections so far

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's box office juggernaut Gadar 2 is slowly inching closer to the coveted Rs. 500cr mark. Currently, only Pathaan and Baahubali 2 (Hindi) are the only films that collected over Rs. 500cr (nett) in India. The Anil Sharma directorial was released on August 11 and is expected to earn well till the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (September 7).

Why does this story matter?

The last few Bollywood releases have been excellent at the box office, including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, and OMG 2, among others. Gadar 2 has helped the industry massively, especially considering the lackluster period Bollywood had last year. It has also proved how a sequel can click well, the gap between the original's release notwithstanding.

'Gadar 2's Friday box office collection

Per trade tracker Sacnilk, on its 22nd day, Gadar 2 minted Rs. 5.2cr, taking its collections to Rs. 487.65cr. Sacnilk has estimated that Gadar 2 can earn Rs. 7cr on Saturday. The weekend will help it further and is expected to add to the collections by a significant margin. Reportedly, most of the Gadar (2001) sequel's collections are pouring in from the mass belts.

Story of 'Gadar 2'

Continuing the legacy of the cult cross-border story, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Deol) on a journey across the border to rescue his son from the clutches of the Pakistan Army. Utkarsh Sharma played Singh's son, the same role he portrayed in Gadar as a child artist. OMG 2 and Gadar 2's clash gave rise to the usage of the term—#OhMyGadar—on social media.

Meanwhile, reports of friction between Patel and Sharma

Recently, Patel told Bollywood Hungama she would reject Gadar 3 if the characters Tara (Deol) and Sakina (Patel) don't have enough screen time. In response, director Sharma told the aforementioned portal, "Ameesha ji has said a lot of things during...the film. I'd not like to comment... I respect her and will continue to... The character of Sakina was born from my heart, not hers."

