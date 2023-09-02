Remembering Sidharth Shukla: Looking at his friendships in 'Big Boss'

Remembering Sidharth Shukla: Looking at his friendships in 'Big Boss'

September 02, 2023

Remembering Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's mortal journey tragically ended on this day two years ago. While he may not be with us anymore, his memories will live on eternally. In BB, Shukla may have famously proclaimed that he's a lone wolf, but the friendships he forged there repeatedly reminded us that he was a yaaron ka yaar! Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was Shukla's best friend and close companion throughout his BB journey. While there were apparent hints of love between the two, neither of them accepted it. Nonetheless, that doesn't take away from their genuine emotional bond and Shukla—no matter the frequency of their altercations—stood by her side through thick and thin. "Tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega," she famously once said.

Asim Riaz

For the first couple of weeks, Shukla and Asim Riaz would have given "Jai-Veeru" a run for their money, such was their brotherhood! Shukla often told Riaz how to avoid mistakes and better his game, and Riaz lovingly called him "brother." They might have developed a love-hate relationship afterward, but Riaz was among the first to reach Shukla's cremation. Their love never truly died.

Paras Chhabra

After Shukla had a fallout with Riaz, the dynamics in the BB house changed dramatically, and Chhabra grew close to Shukla. Since they were both locked in a special room together for a few days, that also contributed massively to their friendship. After the show, Chhabra told ETimes, "[Our] friendship was not just for the show. We met on the show and bonded organically."

Season 14: With Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan

In BB 14, Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan were invited for a few weeks to act as the new contestants' mentors. It'd be safe to say that more than the BB 14 contestants, this trio won the spotlight and was at the center of constant attention, thanks to their passion for the game and their sweet, funny conversations that kept the viewers engaged.

Shukla's career in showbiz

Shukla shot to acclaim through shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. The model-turned-actor was also seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and hosted two seasons of India's Got Talent, along with starring in music videos and web series. His death has left a gaping wound in the industry, one that can never be healed.

