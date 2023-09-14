Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' to end its illustrious run

Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has been one of the biggest films of 2023. The movie has emerged as an all-time blockbuster and has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark with ease. The movie has slowed down after the Jawan craze took over the box office. Gadar 2 got the much-needed pedigree of the Gadar franchise which helped in its box office success.

Slowing down amid 'Jawan' mania

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 35 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 516.43 crore in India. The movie will bow out of theaters soon. The film received negative reviews from critics but was loved by viewers. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

