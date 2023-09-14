Box office collection: 'Jawan' marching toward Rs. 700 crore mark

Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most sought-after global superstars and the actor's stardom is growing by folds with each passing day. His recent release Jawan has already become a blockbuster and is not slowing down anytime soon. After a monstrous opening weekend, the film is showing decent hold on weekdays. It promises another humongous weekend collection ahead.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 23.3 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 367.64 crore in India. At the global level, the action thriller is inching closer to the Rs. 700 crore mark. The movie received rave reviews from critics and has become a viewers' favorite. The film portrays Khan as an older jaded action hero.

