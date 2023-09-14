Happy birthday, Bong Joon-ho: Revisiting 'Parasite' director's all-time favorite movies

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 14, 2023 | 08:00 am 2 min read

Exploring Academy Award-winning director, Bong Joon-ho's favorite movies

In the cinematic universe, Bong Joon-ho is a household name that needs no introduction! Well known for the Academy Award-winning Parasite, he draws inspiration from an eclectic palette of classics. Much like a maestro composing a symphony—Bong's favorite movies range from Psycho to Fargo. On his 54th birthday, here's Bong's favorite movies (as reported by Sight and Sound) that must be on your watchlist.

'Psycho' (Alfred Hitchcock), 'The Housemaid' (Kim Ki-young)

Bong once revealed that he took inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock while making his Oscar-winning Parasite. It comes as no surprise that Hitchcock's 1960 psychological horror Psycho is one of his favorite movies. Meanwhile, from the director's homeland, The Housemaid (1960) emerged as an obvious choice. An inherently grotesque thriller that delves into the themes of revenge—this was an early favorite in Bong's cinematic journey.

'Vengeance is Mine' (Shōhei Imamura), 'Fargo' (Joel Coen)

Despite a 7.7/10 IMDb rating, Vengeance is Mine—directed by Shōhei Imamura—remains an underrated gem that perfectly aligns with Bong's tastes. This crime film employed non-linear storytelling ahead of its time. Within the murder mystery genre, Bong also finds resonance with the iconic Fargo. The film boasts some of the most inventive yet gruesome scenes, blended with dry humor that aligns with Bong's sensibilities.

'Raging Bull' (Martin Scorsese), 'A City of Sadness' (Hou Hsiao-Hsien)

Bong's admiration for filmmaker Martin Scorsese is no secret, and he considers the 1980 masterpiece, Raging Bull, Scorsese's best work. A biographical sports drama, Raging Bull traces the tumultuous career of boxer Jake LaMotta. In a departure from crime-focused films, A City of Sadness stands out as a unique entry on Bong's list. Released in 1989, this film addresses an important chapter in history.

'Cure' (Kiyoshi Kurosawa), 'Zodiac' (David Fincher)

Unsurprisingly, Bong has a deep appreciation for the 1997 murder mystery Cure—helmed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa—considering his own contributions to the genre, including Memories of Murder. Bong's admiration for the genre extends to more contemporary choices as well, including David Fincher's Zodiac (2007). Speaking about Fincher's work, Bong reportedly stated, "I'm amazed at how Fincher can control the pace of his films so well."

