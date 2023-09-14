Reasons why birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana is loved as singer

Entertainment

Reasons why birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana is loved as singer

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 14, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana turned 39 years old on Thursday (September 14)

He started his career as a video jockey before entering Bollywood with Vicky Donor in 2012. It also marked his debut as a singer. For the versatile star that he is, Ayushmann Khurrana is loved as much for his roles, as for singing. Here's a look at songs that prove his singing talent, and why we need to listen to more of his songs.

'Pani Da Rang' (2012)

A song that established Khurrana as a singer was Pani Da Rang from the movie Vicky Donor. Pictured on Yami Gautam Dhar and him, it marked the first collaboration between him and his composer-friend Rochak Kohli. The song is jointly written and composed by Khurrana and Kohli, and to date, is one of the most popular songs sung by the actor.

'Saadi Galli Aaja' (2013)

The 2013 film Nautanki Saala!, featuring Kunaal Roy Kapur, Pooja Salvi, and Khurrana in the lead roles, is best remembered for the song Saadi Galli Aaja. A beautiful duet by Neeti Mohan and Khurrana, the song is another soothing composition by Kohli. Lyricist Gurpreet Saini, who has frequently collaborated with Khurrana and Kohli on many numbers, co-wrote this song with them.

'Mitti Di Khushboo' (2014)

In 2014, Khurrana and Kohli released another track titled Mitti Di Khushboo, in collaboration with T-Series Music. It is one of the best tracks that works as a reflection of Khurrana's singing talent and Kohli's brilliance as a composer. The song's video featured Khurrana alongside Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, while the lyrics were written by Kohli, Saini, and Gautam G Sharma.

'Raatan Kaaliyan' (2023)

Khurrana and Kohli have been old friends and longtime collaborators. After delivering many hit songs including Pani Da Rang, they collaborated once again for Raatan Kaaliyan. Produced under the label of T-Series Music, the song was first teased by Khurrana at a concert in Ludhiana in June, before it was officially released in July. The lyrics have been penned by Saini and Sharma.

'Mai Marjawangi' (2023)

A beautiful composition by Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros, Mai Marjawangi is the latest track from Khurrana's last release Dream Girl 2. The original song which featured in the film during the climax, is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. However, the composers also released an unplugged version featuring Khurrana. Released by Zee Music, it has over 2.4M views on YouTube.

Share this timeline