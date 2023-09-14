'Churails,' 'Dhoop Ki Deewar': Zindagi Originals to stream on ZEE5

'Churails,' 'Dhoop Ki Deewar': Zindagi Originals to stream on ZEE5

September 14, 2023

Watch these Pakistani shows on ZEE5

Zee Zindagi is a popular channel that showcases serials, mostly dramas, in Urdu-Hindi in Pakistan. Owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, it has acquired content from other leading Pakistani channels over the years and built an impressive catalog. In the last few years, it has also ventured into the digital space, through ZEE5. Here are the originals it has churned out so far.

'Churails'

Asim Abbasi's revenge feminist drama series Churails features women who come from different strata of society but have only one ambition in mind—to exact revenge from men who wrong their wives through infidelity. It stars Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Nimra Bucha, and Yasra Rizvi and became a critical success when it was released in August 2020. It has one season so far (10 episodes).

'Ek Jhooti Love Story'

Ek Jhooti Love Story, an October 2020 release, is a young adult romance drama revolving around two people who create fake profiles online and catfish each other. It stars Bilal Abbas Khan, Syeda Madiha Imam, Kinza Razzak, Kiran Haq, and Furqan Qureshi, and was directed by Mehreen Jabbar, and written by famous Pakistani author Umera Ahmad. The show has 18 episodes.

'Dhoop Ki Deewar'

The critically acclaimed Dhoop Ki Deewar is set against the backdrop of the longstanding Indo-Pak conflict and bats for peace and brotherhood over war and conflicts. Written by Ahmad and helmed by Haseeb Hassan, the drama has 16 episodes and is bolstered by a large ensemble cast comprising Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, Zaib Rehman, Samiya Mumtaz, Samina Ahmed, and Manzar Sehbai.

'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'

A December 2021 release, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is somewhat like Churails because this, too, deals with women teaming up with each other to punish men for their wrongdoings. The crime fiction drama show has six episodes and was directed and co-written by British-Indian director Meenu Gaur, known for the renowned Pakistani film Zinda Bhaag. Sanam Saeed and Faiza Gillani co-star in QHKN.

'Mrs. & Mr. Shameem'

The last entry on the list is Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, a March 2022 release, featuring Naumaan Ijaz, Saba Qamar, Gul-e-Rana, and Amna Malick. Ijaz plays a man who is ridiculed for being effeminate, and when a turn of events brings him closer to Qamar, they start living together and eventually get married, while simultaneously wrestling with Pakistan's societal and traditional constructs.

