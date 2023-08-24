Happy birthday Rupert Grint: Recalling actor's unforgettable Ron Weasley dialogues

Happy birthday Rupert Grint: Recalling actor's unforgettable Ron Weasley dialogues

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 24, 2023

'Harry Potter' fame Rupert Grint celebrates his 35th birthday on Thursday

As part of the Golden Trio, Rupert Grint's portrayal of Ron Weasley has left an indelible mark on audiences—thanks to his quips, coupled with endearing charm. Despite being in the shadow of Harry Potter and Hermoine Granger—Weasley carved his own place at Hogwarts and in our hearts with his unwavering courage. On Grint's 35th birthday, we gather his top five dialogues from the series.

'Bloody hell!'

We are aware that it's not a traditional dialogue, but the exclamation "Bloody hell!" stands out as one of Weasley's most recurring responses to intense scenarios—and honestly, it's adorable! Whether facing the Mirror of Erised and envisioning himself as the Quidditch captain, or undergoing transformation through Polyjuice Potion—this distinctive expression remains a hallmark of Weasley's character, depicting his genuine reactions to the extraordinary circumstances.

'Can you believe our luck?'

An unforgettable moment unfolds in Chamber of Secrets when Weasley and Potter make the impulsive decision to fly to Hogwarts. However, this little escapade goes awry when the duo crashes the car into Whomping Willow. Amidst the tense situation, Weasley utters the now-iconic line, "Can you believe our luck? Of all the trees we could've hit...we had to get one that hits back."

'It's not much, but it's home'

While Weasley is uber-famous for delivering sarcastic lines with a straight face—his character also shines with heartfelt sentiments. In the second installment, Weasley rescues Potter from Dursleys, inviting him to see the place he calls home—the Burrow—his family's cozy yet unconventional abode. With a touch of humility, Weasley utters the phrase, "It's not much...but it's home." This seemingly ordinary line carries extraordinary depth.

'That's my girlfriend, you numpty!'

Weasley is everything, everywhere all at once! His protective instincts take center stage in the last installment—Deathly Hallows Part 2, when Draco Malfoy's closest ally, Goyle directs a Killing Curse at Granger after she and Weasely come to Potter's rescue! Running maniacally toward Goyle, Weasely yells the line, "That's my girlfriend, you numpty!" This phrase perfectly captures Weasley's anger in the most hilarious way.

'Don't let it worry you…It's me, I'm extremely famous'

From the start Weasley's journey was grappled with an inferiority complex—credit goes to growing up with six siblings. Additionally, his friendship with Potter only magnified these insecurities. However, toward the end, his character undergoes remarkable transformation, and in the last part, as he escorts his daughter to Platform 9 ¾, he says, "I'm extremely famous," in a light-hearted quip when everyone stares at him.

