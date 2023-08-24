'Single's Inferno' to 'Busted!': 10 best binge-worthy Korean reality shows

K-dramas have become a beloved comfort zone for viewers globally. However, if you find yourself seeking a change of pace from these swoon-worthy, tantalizing tales, perhaps it's time to explore the fun-filled Korean reality shows. These reality shows offer a delightful departure from scripted dramas, and feature popular Korean celebrities. If you're ready for a shift, here's a list of binge-worthy Korean reality shows.

'Single's Inferno,' 'Great Escape'

The most buzzed-about Korean dating reality show, Single's Inferno, stands out as a must-watch! The show places nine single individuals on an island, each trying to discover their true love—the catch is, these singles are confined to limited amenities. If dating reality shows aren't your preference, consider watching Great Escape—in which players navigate through intricate escape rooms in pursuit of a coveted cash prize.

'BTS: Bon Voyage,' 'Knowing Bros.'

If you're a die-hard BTS fan, you shouldn't miss BTS: Bon Voyage (2016) at any cost! This reality show provides a sneak peek into the septet's world, as they explore various destinations. On another note, Knowing Bros. (2015) is a beloved gem among K-pop enthusiasts, as this show frequently welcomes idol guests. With a lighthearted premise—the main cast members transform into high school students.

'Home Alone,' 'Busted!'

Home Alone—the Korean reality show, which doesn't take inspiration from the eponymous American film—made its debut in 2013. The show focuses on the lives of its guest celebrities who are navigating their lives as "singles." Meanwhile, 2018's Busted! holds the distinction of being Netflix's debut reality/variety show featuring an all-Asian ensemble. The show is popular for its seamless fusion of thrill, comedy, and mystery.

'Physical 100,' 'Siren: Survive the Island'

Netflix's Physical 100 centers around participants chosen based on their strengths and physical capabilities. These contenders are set against each other, united by a common goal: to secure the coveted prize of $250K. The newest addition to Netflix's ever-expanding array of Korean reality show is, Siren: Survive the Island, which revolves around 24 women who are police officers, firefighters, stuntwomen, athletes, soldiers, and guards.

'The Return of Superman,' 'Running Man'

The Return of Superman is probably the most fun reality show in this entire list—revolving around celebrity fathers who are entrusted with responsibility for their children for 48 hours without any assistance. On a parallel note, Running Man has emerged as one of Korea's most renowned shows since its inception in 2010. Embracing a unique format—each episode welcomes celebrities to partake in engaging activities.

