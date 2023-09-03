'The Nun II' fights for screens amid SRK's 'Jawan' release

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 03, 2023 | 04:56 pm 3 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and Warner Bros.'s 'The Nun II' to hit theaters on Sepetember 7

Mark your calendars as Shah Rukh Khan gears up to make a powerful impact with his upcoming film Jawan—scheduled to release on Thursday (September 7). On the very same day, Warner Bros.'s The Nun II is poised for its theatrical debut in India. However, the film is facing stiff competition for screen allotment as theaters are prioritizing SRK's Jawan. As this fierce battle for screens unfolds, let's delve into all the details you need to know about The Nun II.

Why does this story matter?

The Nun II has the potential to perform well at the box office, as anticipated by trade analysts. The previous installment, The Nun (2018), collected Rs. 8cr on day one and witnessed lifetime earnings of Rs. 46.46cr in India. Similarly, Evil Dead Rise—also backed by Warner Bros.—clashed with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in April and collected Rs. 36.5cr. So, while single-screens have no choice but to play Jawan, multiplexes should consider releasing The Nun II, too.

Warner Bros. asking for limited shows: Report

A report by Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Warner Bros. team is in constant touch with the multiplex chain and other theaters. They are aware that Jawan is a very big opposition. Hence, they are asking for limited shows. Even then, many theater owners don't seem interested." Another source reportedly stated that The Nun II will likely secure a minimum of 1,000 screens, and the situation should be resolved in a few days.

Meanwhile, here's more about 'The Nun II'

For those who enjoy true-blue spine-chilling horror films, The Nun II—part of The Conjuring Universe crafted by James Wan—is going to knock on your nearest theaters in a matter of five days. The sequel to The Nun (2018) is arriving five years after the release of the first film. Director Michael Chaves has returned to helm this installment, too, with the screenplay written by Akela Cooper, known for her work on M3GAN.

If you have missed the trailer, watch it here!

About plot of 'The Nun II'

The official synopsis reads, "The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun." At part one's end, it is unveiled that Maurice has been under Valak's possession, and her exorcism was later shown in a video at Ed and Lorrain Warren's seminars some 20 years later. Fans now eagerly anticipate seeing how the story unfolds and if this chapter will bring together The Conjuring and The Nun.

Meet the cast of the upcoming film

In The Nun II, Bonnie Aarons is set to return as the demon nun, Valak, who continues to haunt The Conjuring Universe. Joining her is Taissa Farmiga, who reprises her role as Sister Irene. Notably, Farmiga is the younger sister of Vera Farmiga, who portrays Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring series. The film's cast also includes Jonas Bloquet, Anna Popplewell, Katelyn Rose Downey, and Storm Reid, among others.

