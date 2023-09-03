'Pathaan' to 'Chennai Express': Revisiting SRK's biggest box office openings

Entertainment

'Pathaan' to 'Chennai Express': Revisiting SRK's biggest box office openings

Written by Isha Sharma September 03, 2023 | 04:24 pm 2 min read

SRK's top five box office openers

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to take his career's biggest opening on Thursday (September 7) with Atlee's Jawan, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others, the action drama will feature SRK in multiple looks and avatars. Before Jawan releases, take a look at the biggest openers of Khan's career so far.

'Pathaan' (2023)

In January 2023, Khan had his first full-fledged theatrical outing in over four years with Pathaan, a fundamental block of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe. The Sidharth Anand directorial solidified Khan's stardom with a roaring Rs. 57cr domestic opening and went on to become the most successful Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema! Deepika Padukone and John Abraham co-starred in Pathaan.

'Happy New Year' (2014)

Happy New Year's appeal emanated from its cast ensemble, which included SRK, Padukone, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff. A Diwali 2014 release, the heist comedy thriller opened at Rs. 44.97cr and became a commercial success despite its mixed reviews. It was helmed by Farah Khan, who had earlier directed SRK in Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

'Chennai Express' (2013)

Another film that featured Padukone as SRK's leading lady, Rohit Shetty's romance dramedy Chennai Express announced its arrival with a bang, opening at Rs. 33.12cr (domestic). Co-starring Sathyaraj, Nikitin Dheer, Mukesh Tiwari, and Yogi Babu, with a special appearance by Priyamani, it was the story of a North Indian, Rahul (SRK), falling for a South Indian, Meenamma (Padukone), amid the most bizarre circumstances.

'Raees' (2017)

Raees marked Pakistani actor Mahira Khan's Hindi cinema debut, and as luck would have it, remains her sole Bollywood film, considering the ongoing ban on Pakistani artists working in India. The out-and-out actioner featured SRK as a gangster turned MLA Raees Alam, while Khan played his wife, Aasiya Qazi, his wife. It put up a total of Rs. 20.42cr on its first day.

'Zero' (2018)

Zero was SRK's last film before the pandemic, after which a four-year-long hiatus followed. The Aanand L Rai directorial had only negative reviews written in its destiny, but the combined stardom of Anushka Sharma, SRK, and Katrina Kaif helped it fetch an opening of Rs. 19.35cr. Abhay Deol and R Madhavan were seen in special appearances in the comedy-drama film.

Poll Do you think 'Pathaan' deserved its mammoth success or was it only because of SRK?

Deserved it. The action scenes were excellent. 0% It is so overhyped. 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline