#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Ghoomer 2' crashes with no signs of revival

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Ghoomer 2' crashes with no signs of revival

Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 10:46 am 1 min read

'Ghoomer' box office collection

Abhishek Bachchan is one of those actors in Bollywood who has aged like a fine wine. The actor had a tumultuous career in the first half and now he is choosing the right scripts. His recent release Ghoomer has been receiving love from viewers and critics but has not been able to leave a mark at the box office.

Likely to be removed from theaters soon

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the R Balki directorial earned Rs. 33 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4.41 crore in India. The movie has been a disaster at the box office as it failed to breach the Rs. 5 crore mark. The cast includes Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline