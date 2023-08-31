Why is Sameer Wankhede trending after SRK's 'Jawan' trailer release

Written by Isha Sharma August 31, 2023 | 05:33 pm 3 min read

SRK fans think 'Jawan' trailer has taken a dig at ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede

Jawan's trailer has resurrected some old wars, or so it seems. The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan was released on Thursday at noon to excellent response on YouTube﻿ and X, among other sites. Hardcore SRK fans speculated that one dialogue—that appears toward the end—is actually a meta-reference and a dig at former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Why does this story matter?

Wankhede has an ugly history with Khan and his son, Aryan. Aryan dominated the news for several weeks for being apprehended by Wankhede-led NCB after the central agency's raid at a rave party at Cordelia Cruises's Empress ship on October 2, 2021. The NCB reportedly found many people in possession of drugs and other narcotic substances and claimed Aryan was one of them.

This is the dialogue that's making noise on X

X users believe that Jawan's dialogue, "Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to the father)," is a "message" to Wankhede, and everyone else who was behind the "politically motivated arrest." To note, after the case settled, Aryan began working on his directorial debut web series Stardom, while Wankhede found himself engulfed in corruption charges.

Here's what people think about the dialogue

One X user wrote, "Didn't know Sameer Wankhede is the villain in Jawan movie. SRK has given his response to Sameer Wankhede and his handlers in Delhi." Another had a similar thought and wrote, "It was a conscious decision to have that line I am convinced." While X users are discussing different aspects of the trailer, Wankhede seems to be their top choice!

Take a look at another tweet

Is the dialogue really meta? Think again

While multiple social media users seem to agree that Wankhede is being targeted through this dialogue, there is another, more evident side to the story. The film is a multigenerational saga, and going by the trailer, it's clear that SRK will play both father and son in this revenge-driven story. Thus, the dialogue seems to speak more for the character(s) than the actor.

Aryan's drug case in a nutshell

Aryan, among a few others, was reportedly booked on the charges of consumption and conspiracy, among others. He spent 22 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, and all charges against him were finally dropped in May 2022. "Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail—did I really deserve it?" Aryan had reportedly asked Sanjay Singh, NCB's deputy director-general.

