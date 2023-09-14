Jaideep Ahlawat joins Saif Ali Khan in Siddharth Anand's next

Entertainment

Jaideep Ahlawat joins Saif Ali Khan in Siddharth Anand's next

Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023 | 01:31 pm 2 min read

Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand's next

Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller for Netflix headlined by Saif Ali Khan has been in the buzz for a long time. Now, reports are rife that Jaideep Ahlawat has been roped in as the antagonist. Directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Anand's Marflix Pictures, the film is set to be a high-octane action flick featuring a race against time, a heist, and a rescue operation.

An exciting action thriller in the making

A source spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Jaideep has over the years emerged as the top choice for antagonist roles in Hindi films as the actor has time and again reinvented himself in the gray parts." Anand, known for his expertise in action films, is optimistic about the movie's prospects and intends to turn it into a large-scale action franchise for the digital platform.

Anand's upcoming projects

Anand is currently wrapping up the shoot for Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, set for a Republic Day 2024 release. Following that, he will work on the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe film, Tiger vs Pathaan, featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, Anand has Sujoy Ghosh's next with Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan, and Rohit Dhawan's Rambo, starring Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor, in the pipeline.

Poll Is Siddharth Anand the greatest action film director in Bollywood?

Yes! For sure! 0% No way! 0% Poll is completed Good choice! Read about his upcoming projects 'Fighter,' 'Tiger vs Pathaan': Every upcoming Siddharth Anand mega-budget project

Share this timeline