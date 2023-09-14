'Khufiya': Tabu-Ali Fazal starrer spy thriller locks release date

Written by Isha Sharma September 14, 2023 | 01:28 pm 2 min read

'Khufiya' will release on October 5 on Netflix

The spy-thriller drama Khufiya, directed, written, and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, has finally booked its release date. The multi-starrer will be released on Netflix on October 5, 2023, and will mark Bhardwaj's third directorial release of the year after the short film Fursat and the series Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley. Khufiya is led by his frequent collaborator Tabu.

Why does this story matter?

The film has been in the buzz for a long time and a short clip was released in September 2021 during Netflix's global fan event, Netflix TUDUM. The film's appeal, apart from Bhardwaj's previous works, also comes from its cast ensemble that also includes Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Shataf Figar, and international actors such as Alexx O'Nell and Azmeri Haque Badhon.

Checked the announcement clip yet?

The streamer uploaded a 35-second-long clip to announce the release date, and Tabu, who is playing an R&AW officer, seems in her element. She asks her colleague, Kutty, to process a printout, and when we finally see it, it reveals the film's release date. We can expect similar promotional materials in the coming days when the film inches closer to release.

The film is based on a novel

The movie is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere, reportedly inspired by real-life incidents surrounding the Indian intelligence agencies. The film's official description reads, "Krishna Mehra is an operative at Indian spy agency known as R&AW. She is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defense secrets while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover."

Bhardwaj made significant changes to the novel to cast Tabu

During an August 2022 interview, the Haider director revealed, "The film is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere...the character was male but it was not that exciting for me. When I thought of Tabu, the excitement was more and I changed the gender of the character. I found a reason to work with Tabu and I got that."

