OTT: 'The Morning Show' S03 India streaming details are here

Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023 | 01:24 pm 1 min read

The highly anticipated third season of The Morning Show finally premiered on Apple TV+ on Wednesday. Fans can now enjoy the drama-filled series, loosely based on the Good Morning America scandal, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as Alexandra "Alex" Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively. So fans, if you are wondering about where to watch the series in India, we have got you covered!

OTT platform, episodes, and cast of the series

The series can be watched on the OTT platform Apple TV+ and Tata Play Binge. The eight-part series is slated for an episode-per-week release. Currently, the first two episodes are streaming on the OTT platform. In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, the series features a stellar cast including Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies, among others.

