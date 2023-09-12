Saif-Kareena launch Apple TV+ in India via Tata Play Binge

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 01:52 pm 1 min read

Apple TV+ is finally here in India

Tata Play Binge, an Indian channels aggregator, has announced a partnership with Apple TV+ to bring popular series and films to Indian audiences. This collaboration marks the first time Apple TV+ content will be available in India, with Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fronting the ad campaign.

Exciting content lineup for Indian viewers

The partnership between Tata Play Binge and Apple TV+ will allow Indian audiences to enjoy popular series such as Ted Lasso, Foundation, The Morning Show, Shrinking, Hijack, Tehran, Servant, and Prehistoric Planet. Apple Original Films including CODA, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Ghosted, and The Beanie Bubble will also be available, along with upcoming films like Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott's Napoleon.

