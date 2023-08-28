'Bambai Meri Jaan' revisits Mumbai's underworld saga; premiere date out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 28, 2023 | 01:55 pm 1 min read

'Bambai Meri Jaan' premiere date is out

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video have done stellar work over the years! Now, their much-anticipated crime drama series Bambai Meri Jaan is finally premiering on the OTT giant. The makers took to social media and dropped the teaser of the series. It is slated to premiere on September 14. The anticipation is quite high.

Cast, crew, and story of the series

The crime drama series revolves around the infamous underbelly of Mumbai. The series is headlined by Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Amyra Dastur, among others. The series is based on Hussain Zaidi's 2012 bestseller Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. The series is helmed by Shujaat Saudagar, whereas Rensil D'Silva serves as the showrunner.

