UK production company to unravel 'worst child serial killer's investigation

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 26, 2023 | 10:33 pm 3 min read

A documentary is well on its way on Lucy Letby—the nurse convicted of murdering 7 newborn babies

A documentary delving into the case of nurse Lucy Letby—the United Kingdom's worst child serial killer—is reportedly in the works. British production company ITN is set to back the program that will provide an in-depth look into the investigation surrounding this child killer, according to a recent report by Deadline. ITN has successfully acquired the rights to produce a documentary focused on Letby's case.

Why does this story matter?

The immensely sensitive and widely publicized case of Letby has resonated with the global media, primarily due to the gravity of the heinous crimes she committed. To begin, Letby—a former nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital, England—was convicted of killing seven newborn babies and attempting to end the lives of six more. On Monday (August 21), she was handed a life imprisonment sentence.

ITN secured access to Cheshire Police, CPS

According to The Times, ITN has emerged victorious in a competitive bidding process that involved over six other companies—including the BBC. It reportedly won exclusive access to Cheshire Police and the British Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). This access will allow ITN to delve into the intricacies of the investigation surrounding the deaths of newborn babies at the Countess of Cheshire Hospital from 2015-16.

Documentary might find way onto Netflix: Report

Per The Times, the documentary could potentially arrive on streaming giant Netflix or be aired on the UK's Channel 4. Netflix's history of hosting a diverse array of true-crime documentaries is worth noting. It has popular titles like State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (2022), Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (2020), The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019), and Evil Genius (2018).

Numerous documentaries delved into Letby's case

Following Letby's conviction, numerous documentaries delved into the intricacies of the case. This includes the BBC's Lucy Letby: The Nurse Who Killed, featured in its popular Panorama primetime slot. This documentary traced the purported disregard of warnings raised by senior doctors concerning the convicted nurse. Meanwhile, ITV, a British broadcast network, also explored the nurse's personal background through its documentary of the same title.

Here's more about Nurse Letby

Born in Hereford in Central England, the 33-year-old Letby earned her nursing degree from Chester University in Northwest England. Her career path brought her to the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital. It was in July 2018 that her name first emerged in connection to an arrest—followed by another arrest in June 2019. Significantly, BBC labeled it the UK's longest-ever murder trial.

