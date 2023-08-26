#NewsBytesExclsuive: Sana Shaikh on how she prepped for 'Scam 2003'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 26, 2023 | 08:49 pm 3 min read

Sana Amin Sheikh plays the wife of Abdul Karim Telgi in Hansal Mehta's upcoming 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'

Actor Sana Amin Sheikh is set to make her OTT debut with Hansal Mehta's upcoming series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The second installment in Mehta's Scam series, the crime thriller will premiere on SonyLIV on Friday (September 1). Ahead of its release, Sheikh talked about how she prepared to play Abdul Karim Telgi's wife Nafeesa, and her experience of working with Mehta. Excerpts.

Your reaction when you were approached for 'Scam 2003'

The audition call I received alone got me excited to participate in the process. Whether I'll get through the role or not wasn't on my agenda. I was excited to be auditioning for such a big brand and that the makers will see my work. I was sure that whatever would happen eventually would be dependent on my hard work and luck, of course.

What preparation did you undergo to play Nafeesa?

I was well-versed with my lines even before I came to the sets. About getting into the character, the director called me a day before the shoot's commencement and said, "Come like clay." I had to unlearn everything. Since Nafeesa also hailed from a middle-class Muslim family, I learned a lot of mannerisms by observing my mother and other ladies in my family.

How was it working with co-directors Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani?

It's been a learning experience. Hiranandani was always guiding me on the sets when I was playing Nafeesa. He often kept giving me references to '80s heroines. Both directors have a great sense of humor; they have similarities as well as differences in their working styles. Mehta shot a lot of my emotional scenes; he lets his actors free-flowing, which eventually enhances their performance.

Did working with these directors change you as an actor?

I believe every project has changed and evolved me. I do learn and unlearn things after every project of mine. Television has been an extensive body of work for me. Because of Scam, I learned a thing about myself that I didn't know earlier: I'm not a method actor, but the little preps that I do for every role help me get better.

Tell us more about your character

It's the first time that I'm playing a mother. Telgi and Nafeesa have a daughter, and therefore, I had shot with three girls of different age groups, including a teenager who played my onscreen daughter's character. Shooting with all three of them was fun and came very naturally to me. I'm excited to be a part of this franchise and take it forward.

