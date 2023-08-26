Adah Sharma buys Sushant Singh Rajput's former abode: Report

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 26, 2023 | 08:14 pm 2 min read

Adah Sharma takes ownership of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former home, reportedly

Following the blockbuster success of The Kerala Story, actor Adah Sharma is once again capturing headlines. This time, it's for reportedly buying the apartment where actor Sushant Singh Rajput resided prior to his demise in 2020. The residence in question garnered attention due to reports of numerous individuals expressing interest in purchasing the property. It appears that Sharma has now sealed the deal.

Details on Sharma's relocation remain unknown

The news set off a frenzy after paparazzo Yogen Shah shared Sharma was in the process of purchasing the flat—formerly occupied by Rajput—at Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra, Mumbai. According to a recent TellyChakkar report, the publication reached out to Sharma's team and received confirmation the news was indeed accurate. For now, it remains uncertain whether the actor will relocate to the apartment.

Rajput's rented flat found new tenant in January

In 2021, reports emerged that Rajput's rented sea-facing residence had been put up for rent. However, after lying vacant for nearly three years, January brought a change. At the time, Rafique Merchant, a real estate broker in Mumbai, told India Today, "We have found somebody (a tenant)... People are now relaxed about it (the actor's death) because they say it has been a while."

Here's more about Mumbai apartment

Per reports, the Mont Blanc Apartments flat is a luxurious duplex spanning an area of 2,500 square feet, complete with a terrace that offers a captivating view of the sea. It is located on Carter Road in Bandra West of Mumbai, a prime location. In December 2019, Rajput rented the flat on the sixth floor, remitting a monthly rental of Rs. 4.51 lakh.

Meanwhile, Sharma signed multi-project T-Series deal: Report

Separately, on Friday, Times Now reported that following her success with The Kerala Story, Sharma has secured several projects with notable industry players. A source told the publication, "[TKS] and her performance being appreciated have really worked for her." She was most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Commando in an action avatar. "She will be seen in a romantic drama soon," added the source.

