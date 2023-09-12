Vikrant Massey-Raashii Khanna collaborate for a romantic drama: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 01:49 pm 1 min read

Vikrant Massey signs his next with Raashii Khanna

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna have joined forces for a romantic comedy directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury. The yet-untitled project's plot and details remain under wraps, but shooting has already commenced in Mumbai, reported Pinkvilla. The film is expected to wrap up by November 2023 and hit theaters in the first half of 2024.

This will mark Khanna's third Hindi feature film

The romantic comedy will mark Khanna's third Hindi film after Madras Cafe (2013) and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action thriller, Yodha, set to release in December this year. Coming to the upcoming rom-com, there have been no official confirmations from the actors/makers. Interestingly, director Roy Chaudhury has also written Massey's yet-to-be-released thriller, Sector 36.

The actors have many projects lined up

Massey has a packed lineup with four more movies, including Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, Aditya Nimbalkar's Sector 36, Taapsee Pannu's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Devang Bhavsar's Blackout with Mouni Roy. Khanna has been checking many Hindi projects and recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi and Disney+Hotstar's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. She also has Aranmanai 4 and Methavi in her kitty.

