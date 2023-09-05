#Fukrey3Trailer: The holy trinity is back with new problems

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 04:38 pm 1 min read

'Fukrey 3' trailer is here

Finally! Hunny, Choochaa, and Lali, along with Bholi Punjaban and Pandit Ji are returning to the big screens! These iconic characters have become a huge part of pop culture with the help of the Fukrey franchise. Now, the makers have released the trailer of the highly anticipated third installment—Fukrey 3. The trailer promises chaos, eccentric subplots, and paisa vasool entertainment! So, are you ready?

Release date and cast of the film

For the longest time, the film was in the buzz and fans were eagerly waiting, especially after two hit installments. The movie is headlined by Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. The trailer retains every flavor from past installments but Ali Zafar is sorely missed. The Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-bankrolled project releases on September 28.

