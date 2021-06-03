Apple TV app available on devices running Android TV OS

Jun 03, 2021

Apple TV app becomes available for everyone using Android TV OS-based devices

Apple's lesser-known content streaming solution called Apple TV is often overlooked by users outside the company's service ecosystem where it is prominently advertised and accessible using most Apple devices. Now, in a rather smart move (on Apple's part) that recently came to light, the Apple TV application is available on smart TVs and streaming devices running on the Android TV operating system (OS).

Promises made good

Apple TV app gives unrestricted access for $4.99/month

In December 2020, Google had promised that the Apple TV app would be made available to more devices in the Android TV OS ecosystem in the coming months. The Apple TV app is now available for download via the Google Play Store on Android TV OS. It gives unrestricted access to all the content on Apple's streaming platform for $4.99/month.

Twitter Post

Apple announces its debut on all Android TV devices

Introducing a new member to our streaming roster. The Apple TV app is now available on #AndroidTV devices. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 1, 2021

Google confirmed

App's availability was first mentioned by NVIDIA at Computex 2021

XDA-Developers reported that the Apple TV app's availability was first announced by NVIDIA at Computex 2021. It said that the Apple TV app would be available on NVIDIA SHIELD TV. The plug-and-play streaming device runs Android TV OS. 9to5Google later received confirmation from Google that the Apple TV app is now available across the Android TV OS ecosystem.

Compatibility

Devices running Android Oreo or newer can access Apple TV

Previously, the Apple TV app was available only on Sony Bravia smart TVs and Chromecast with Google TV. Google clarified that any Android TV device running Android version 8.0 (Oreo) or newer that isn't an operator-tier device (which includes most TVs with in-built Android-based smart TV features) can download and access the Apple TV app via the Google Play Store starting June 2.

Information

Apple TV app could woo viewers with upcoming exclusive content

The Apple TV app has become available to a wider audience through Android TV. The development comes just in time for new original content including Lisey's Story, Home Before Dark Season 2, Physical, Central Park Season 2, and Ted Lasso Season 2.

Frenemies

Android TV's immense reach could boost Apple TV app viewership

Interestingly, although Apple and Google have mobile operating systems and product ecosystems that operate on opposite ends of the open-source spectrum, Apple regularly develops Android apps. Google also develops apps for the iOS ecosystem. However, it remains to be seen if Apple TV would make a compelling case for itself on Android TV OS amid growing competition from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.