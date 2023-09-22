'Jawan' Day 15 box office collection marginally drops

Entertainment

'Jawan' Day 15 box office collection marginally drops

Written by Shreya Mukherjee September 22, 2023 | 10:23 am 1 min read

How is 'Jawan' doing at the box office?

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is witnessing a dream run at the global box office. The film is the leading money maker at the Indian ticket counters, too. However, on weekdays, the box office collection is marginally falling day by day. Yet, Khan is set to become the first Indian actor to deliver two Rs. 1,000 crore grossers in the same year (Pathaan and Jawan).

Film has collected over Rs. 908cr globally

On its 15th day (Thursday), the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 8.85 crore (early estimates), as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Overall, it has earned Rs. 526.73 crore in India. By Wednesday, the film's gross global collection stood at Rs. 907.54 crore, as per the figures shared by Jawan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from SRK, it stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, among many others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline