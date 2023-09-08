Box office collection: SRK's 'Jawan' registers Rs. 150cr opening worldwide

Jawan mania has taken over the world and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is on a money-minting spree! The highly anticipated actioner marked the true cocktail of Bollywood meets South. The movie received critical acclaim and has become a viewers' favorite. The Atlee directorial is estimated to have a Rs. 150 crore opening globally and "weekend abhi baaki hai, mere dost!"

Khan 3.0 is unstoppable

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller registered a Rs. 75 crore opening on Thursday in India. Khan is known for his overseas domination and he continued his streak in the international markets. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie is set to earn Rs. 150 crore globally. The cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

