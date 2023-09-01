Manish Malhotra unveils banner, Stage5 Production; Bollywood showers wishes

Written by Aikantik Bag September 01, 2023

Manish Malhotra unveils Stage5 Production

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra announced the launch of his new production house, Stage5 Production on Instagram. The company's motto is to work with visionary directors, writers, and artists in the industry. Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, and Abhishek Bachchan, congratulated Malhotra on his new venture.

Malhotra's heartfelt note

Malhotra penned a heartfelt note while unveiling the production house. He wrote, "The fascination with clothes grew me to becoming a costume designer and then to starting my Label after many years. Today after gratifying 3 decades of being in the movies I Present to you STAGE5 Production." Stage5 Production already has three films in the pipeline with some exciting director-actor combinations.

Projects in the pipeline

Faraz Ansari's Bun Tikki is currently in production which will mark the yesteryear actor Zeenat Aman's comeback. Tisca Chopra and Vibhoo Puri are also helming two other projects. Malhotra revealed that Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, Divyendu, Abhay Deol, and Shabana Azmi are working on different projects under his banner. Malhotra is set to make his directorial debut with the Meena Kumari biopic, too. He confirmed the same earlier and Kriti Sanon is slated to don the titular character.

