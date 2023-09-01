Rishab Shetty to headline Ashutosh Gowariker's pan-India project: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag September 01, 2023 | 12:26 pm 2 min read

Ashutosh Gowariker to direct Rishab Shetty in his next project

Rishab Shetty has become a household name with his movie Kantara. As the anticipation regarding its prequel Kantara 2 grows, fans are in for another delight. ﻿Yes, reports are rife that Shetty has been roped in for ﻿Ashutosh Gowariker's next and the project is in the pre-production stage. Reportedly, the film will be a pan-India project.

The movie will go on floors in mid-2024

A source spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Ashutosh has been working on a subject that warrants a rooted treatment and he felt that Rishab is the best fit for his subject." The source also stated that the production is set to begin in mid-2024. The duo has been in discussions for some time, collaborating on the script and benefiting from Shetty's writing expertise. This multi-lingual project will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

This will be an exciting collaboration

Shetty is a celebrated actor and director in the Kannada film industry, known for his work in films such as Kantara, Ricky, Bell Bottom, and Avane Srimannarayana. Whereas, Gowariker has directed several successful films, including Swades, Jodha Akbar, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se, and the Academy Award-nominated Lagaan. The film's production timeline depends on Shetty's completion of Kantara 2, with exact dates contingent on the shooting and post-production schedule.

