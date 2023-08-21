25 years of SRK's #DilSe—factors that made it cult classic

August 21, 2023

'Dil Se...' has completed 25 years!

Mani Ratnam's Dil Se...released on this day 25 years ago, might have received a lukewarm response back then, but over the years, it has become a cult classic. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in lead roles, it was a tragic love story of two star-crossed lovers set against the backdrop of the insurgency in Assam. What makes it cinephiles' favorite? Let's decode.

SRK and Manisha Koirala's standout performances

SRK as an obsessive lover Amarkant Varma and Koirala as a terrorist Moina/Meghna were the spine of this romance thriller drama. While SRK did a lot of heavy lifting in sequences where he tries to unravel Moina's truth, Koirala had relatively fewer dialogues and let her expressions do most of the talking. Preity Zinta also delivered a confident debut performance.

Which is your favorite song from the album?

There is no discussion about Dil Se...without its classic music, helmed by the "Mozart of Madras" AR Rahman, with lyrics by the legendary Gulzar. From the gamechanger Chaiyya Chaiyya where SRK and Malaika Arora famously danced atop a train to the soulful and soft Dil Se Re to Lata Mangeshkar-MG Sreekumar's Jiya Jale—Dil Se...'s soundtrack is a gift that keeps on giving.

Did you know how the film developed its central theme?

Dil Se... was reportedly based on the seven shades of love defined in ancient Arabic literature. These are attraction, infatuation, love, reverence, worship, obsession, and death, and viewers will remember how Varma undergoes all these emotions throughout the film, with their love story breathing its last after a bomb explosion consumes them both, and the lovers die in each other's embrace.

The cinematography was just as important

Ratnam's frequent collaborator Santosh Sivan's cinematography also played an instrumental role in capturing gorgeous, pitch-perfect frames for the film, especially during the songs. They heightened the director's vision and accentuated the sentiments of a particular scene, and Sivan played effectively with colors and lightning to demonstrate a gamut of emotions felt by the central characters—love, fear, awe, obsession, and anger.

