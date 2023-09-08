Asha Bhosle's 90th birthday: Legendary vocalist to perform in Dubai

Written by Isha Sharma September 08, 2023 | 10:32 am 3 min read

Asha Bhosle will be performing in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Friday

Even at 90, there is absolutely no stopping the legend that is Asha Bhosle! The Padma Vibhushan recipient—who turned 90 on Friday—revealed her birthday plans to Indian Express and shared that she has a live show planned at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai﻿. Emphasizing her will to do "extraordinary things," the singer added that this is the best way to celebrate her special day.

The concert is special to Bhosle

Bhosle told IE, "I like doing extraordinary things. I decided to do a spectacular concert on my 90th birthday. I doubt if anyone in the world has achieved this feat." Underlining the unparalleled value music has in her life, she added, "Music has been my life. It has given me so much." The concert is called Asha@90 and is being presented by Meteora Developers.

Nothing better than a live performance for Bhosle!

Talking about how she feels rejuvenated each time she is on stage, the Keh Doon Tumhe singer said, "An artiste feels truly alive while performing for a lively audience. The audience gives me energy and makes those moments of performance memorable." The singer—who considers music "equivalent to breathing"—added that Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Ghulam Ali, and Mohammed Rafi were her favorite co-singers.

How has her connection with music changed over the years?

Bhosle's successful partnership with music began in the 1940s and gloriously continues even today, after eight long decades. Reflecting upon her connection with the art form, she said, "I no longer just sing a tune, I feel the notes surging through my veins. It's almost like I see the music. It's difficult to explain. One has to feel it to understand it."

Here's what she said on challenges faced in her career

Though Bhosle has a spectacular discography, she wasn't untouched by comparisons with her elder sister Mangeshkar and other contemporary singers. Shedding light on the challenges she faced, she said, "Initially, I had to face a lot of challenges. But then, that's life. I faced all the difficulties head-on and overcame them," underscoring that she's pleased the "Asha Bhosle [singing] style" is immensely popular.

A quick look at her sprawling career

Bhosle stepped into the world of film music at the age of 10 when she sang a song for the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943). A recipient of two National Awards and a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, among other accolades, some of her most famous Hindi tracks are Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, Aaja Aaja, Yeh Mera Dil, and Dil Cheez Kya Hai.

