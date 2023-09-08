Asha Bhosle turns 90: Looking at her classic, evergreen songs

Entertainment

Asha Bhosle turns 90: Looking at her classic, evergreen songs

Written by Isha Sharma September 08, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, Asha Bhosle

Iconic singer and two-time National Awardee Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 90th birthday today! A Guinness Book of World Records holder in 2011 for being the most recorded artist ever, the living legend began singing in the 1940s and has sung Hindi film songs, bhajans, ghazals, and Indian classical, among others. On her special day, we look back at some of her best songs.

'Keh Doon Tumhe Ya Chup Rahun'

Bhosle sang this evergreen track alongside another legend, Kishore Kumar. Set to the tune by Bhosle's late husband and music composer RD Burman, the lyrics were penned by poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianavi. It featured in the 1975 cult classic Deewar, helmed by Yash Chopra and written by Salim and Javed. With so many legends attached to a single project, what could have gone astray?

'Radha Kaise Na Jale'

Radha Kaise Na Jale was a part of the soundtrack of the Oscar-nominated drama Lagaan and played an intrinsic role in one of the plot points surrounding Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), Gauri (Gracy Singh), and Elizabeth Russell (Rachel Shelley). Bhosle crooned it with Udit Narayan and Vaishali Samant, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and music by Academy Awardee AR Rahman.

'Sharara'

Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai's Sharara presented Shamita Shetty in a way that ended up becoming her identity, and to this day, she is remembered by this song. With this dance number, Bhosle proved that she can sing high-energy songs with as much finesse as she sings soft, gentle melodies. It was written by Akhtar and composed by Pritam and Jeet Gannguli.

'In Aankhon Ki Masti'

Who can forget Bhosle's classic song In Aankhon Ki Masti where beauty drips out of every word, every move, every beat? Written by Shahryar, composed by Khayyam, and performed to perfection by Rekha, the song scored marks on all fronts, leaving no scope for errors. It featured in the 1981 musical drama Umrao Jaan, where Rekha played the eponymous tawaif/courtesan.

Share this timeline