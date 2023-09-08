'Sam Bahadur'-'Tejas': Upcoming films of birthday boy Ronnie Screwvala

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 08, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala turned 67 on Friday (September 8)

After exiting UTV Motion Pictures in 2012, Ronnie Screwvala returned to showbiz with his production house RSVP Movies. Under his banner, he produced Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar starrer Lover Per Square Foot which was released in 2018 on Netflix. Since then, he has backed many big-ticket films. On his 67th birthday, here is a look at his upcoming films.

'Sam Bahadur'

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It marks the seventh directorial of Meghna Gulzar, who previously directed films such as Talvar and Raazi. The upcoming title will also star Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It'll release on December 1.

'Tejas'

Before Sam Bahadur, Screwvala has a film that will revolve around the Indian Air Force. Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, Tejas will show the story of an Indian Air Force officer named Tejas Gill. It is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023 which has been in the making since 2020, and will finally be released on October 30.

'Captain India'

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Bollywood's Shehzada Kartik Aaryan have collaborated for the first time with the upcoming movie Captain India. There have been several delays in the film, owing to the busy schedules of both Mehta and Aaryan. Based on India's rescue operation Operation Raahat in Saudi Arabia, Captain India has been accused of plagiarism by the makers of Operation Yemen.

'Punjab '95'

Directed by Honey Trehan, Punjab '95 features Diljit Dosanjh in the biopic on Jaswant Singh Khalra's life, a Punjab-based human rights activist, who disappeared in 1995. The film was listed for the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 for its world premiere but was later removed from the line-up, erupting a controversy. It was originally titled Ghallughara but was changed after the Censor Board's objection.

