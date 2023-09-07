Top Hollywood movies with enemies-turned-lovers trope

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 07, 2023

Hollywood romantic movies where enemies turn into lovers

There are some cliche storylines when it comes to rom-coms or the entire genre of romantic movies. And the enemies-turned-lovers trope is one of them. Whether it's sharp-witted banter or fiery rivalries, Hollywood captures the transformation of initial animosity into passionate romance, and the hopeless romantics are suckers for it. Check out these movies with delightful chemistry, unexpected alliances, and heartwarming moments.

'You've Got Mail' (1998)

In their third collaboration after Joe Versus the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan starred as the lead in the 1998 rom-com film You've Got Mail. Inspired by a 1937 Hungarian play, it follows two bookshop owners who are business rivals. But they, eventually, find out that the people they met online and fell in love with are each other.

'10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You stars late actor Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larisa Oleynik. Cameron (Levitt) wants to date Bianca (Oleynik) but cannot because her sister Kat (Stiles) doesn't. Kat is someone everyone is afraid of. Cameron pays a typical "bad boy" Patrick (Ledger) to swoon Kat. Surpassing all the hate, they fall in love eventually.

'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Based on Jane Austen's popular novel, the 2005 romantic film Pride & Prejudice follows five sisters from a wealthy English family navigating through marriage, morals, and misunderstandings. In the film, one of the sisters, Elizabeth marries a young rich British man, Mr. Darcy. But they're initially too stubborn to get past their differences. They overcome their prejudices and end up loving each other.

'The Proposal' (2009)

The 2009 romcom film The Proposal stars Sandra Bullock as Margaret Tate, an editor-in-chief of a publishing house, and Ryan Reynolds as Andrew Paxton, her personal assistant. It follows Tate convincing Paxton to become her temporary fiancé to save her US visa and avoid deportation. While the two do not start on the right foot, they end up catching feelings.

'Palm Springs' (2020)

The 2020 rom-com film Palm Springs with a sci-fi twist stars Andy Samberg as Nyles and Cristin Milioti as Sarah. It follows Nyles and Sarah meeting at a wedding in Palm Springs and they somehow end up trapped in a time loop. Throughout, the two have conflicts as Nyles's pessimistic and nihilistic attitude toward life pisses Sarah off but they have an undeniable chemistry.

