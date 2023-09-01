'Euphoria' star Zendaya's best Disney titles

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 01, 2023 | 11:31 am 2 min read

Zendaya, one of the most promising young actors Hollywood currently has, rose to popularity for her role in the teen drama Euphoria and as Spider-Man's "MJ." But little do we know, she has delivered back-to-back shows and films on Disney before venturing into these much-talked-about roles that stirred broader conversations about representation in Hollywood. Check out her best and breakthrough performances in Disney titles.

'K.C. Undercover' (2015-2018)

Not long ago before her debut as MJ in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man franchise, Zendaya was seen in the Disney comedy television series K.C. Undercover. Zendaya plays the titular character, K.C. Cooper, a high school tech genius and a black belt, who learns that both of her parents are spies so she joins them while balancing her high school life.

'Zapped' (2014)

The 2014 fantasy comedy television movie Zapped stars Zendaya as Zoey Stevens, a smart and relatable teenage girl. The film follows Stevens's struggles to adjust to her new stepfamily and the challenges of fitting in when her mother remarries and she realizes she is not the only child in the family. Blending humor with relatability, Zendaya adds some hilarious moments to the quirky storyline.

'Frenemies' (2012)

The 2012 teen comedy-drama television film Frenemies narrates the story of three tech-savvy teenagers who deal with the highs and lows of their friendship as two of them create an online magazine. Zendaya captures the determination and youthful energy perfectly as she plays Halley Brandon, one of the protagonists and co-creators of the magazine along with her best friend.

'Pixie Hollow Games' (2011)

Zendaya lends her voice to Fer, a garden fairy in the 2011 Disney short film Pixie Hollow Games, and becomes a part of its popular Tinker Bell franchise. In the film, the garden fairies have an infamous losing streak. The film unfolds if Rosetta and the new joiner Chloe, can work together to end the fairies' string of unlucky events.

'Shake It Up' (2010-2013)

The 2010 sitcom television show Shake It Up is Zendaya's breakthrough in her promising acting career that made her a household teenage face. She plays a talented teenager aspiring to become a professional dancer who along with another teenager (played by Bella Thorne) with the same dream seeks to fulfill their goals by participating in a popular regional show.

