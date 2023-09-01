BTS's Jungkook's birthday: Revisiting his most viral moments

September 01, 2023

Happy birthday, Jungkook!

BTS's Jungkook is celebrating his 26th birthday on Friday! The youngest in the boy band and one of the most popular, he has lent his voice to tracks such as Begin, Euphoria, and My Time. The "Golden Maknae" enjoys a comfortable spot in the headlines even when he is not working on a song! Here are some instances when he went viral.

His performance at the FIFA World Cup opening day

Who can forget the way Jungkook mesmerized the audience from near and afar when he performed Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar on November 20, 2022? He earned the prestige of becoming the first South Korean artist to perform at the celebrated soccer tournament. The single was subsequently included in the list of FIFA World Cup 2022's official soundtrack.

His sparring session with MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon

Jungkook, who has often received praise for practicing boxing and being multitalented, caught the attention of MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon last year. Choo invited the singer for a sparring session, and being a good sport, Jungkook readily accepted it. On June 29, Choo shared an image post the fight and captioned it, "Nice fight #jungkook." Needless to say, that went viral!

His collaboration with Charlie Puth on 'Left and Right'

What's better than one talented singer's vocals? Two of them collaborating on the same track! Fans had a field day when Charlie Puth and Jungkook released their song—Left and Right, an instant hit in countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, among others. Puth posted exciting media prior to the release of the song and elated fans termed it "Jungkook's best collaboration."

Did you see his chiseled abs yet?

In July, BTS's management agency, BigHit Music uploaded a series of promotional photos/videos to increase the chatter around Jungkook's debut solo single, Seven. In one of the key photos, Jungkook raised the mercury by flaunting his chiseled, fine abs while wearing a suit, and fangirls couldn't keep calm! One fan commented, "See ARMYs are ready to die for you, Jungkook. The perfect man."

