Neeraj Pandey teases 'The Freelancer' franchise

Written by Aikantik Bag September 01, 2023 | 11:06 am 2 min read

'The Freelancer' is streaming now

Disney+ Hotstar India's latest thriller series, The Freelancer delves into the world of the Islamic State (ISIS) through a gripping rescue mission in war-torn Syria. Created by renowned Indian filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and based on Shirish Thorat's bestselling 2017 book A Ticket to Syria, the six-hour series format will allow for deeper character development and audience engagement. Now, Pandey has expressed his take on the thriller series headlined by Mohit Raina.

Pandey's take on the responsibilities of a storyteller

Speaking to Variety, Pandey stressed the importance of handling the sensitive subject matter responsibly. He stated, "It falls under the purview of your responsibilities as a storyteller, to be clear and careful about what you're talking about." He aims to cater to a mass audience without compromising storytelling or content. If the series receives positive feedback, The Freelancer may become a franchise. The series is streaming now and it also stars Anupam Kher and Kashmira Pardeshi in pivotal roles.

Challenges faced while filming the series

Produced by Friday Storytellers and directed by Bhav Dhulia, The Freelancer faced numerous challenges during its production stage. Filming took place in Morocco, which doubled as Syria, amid the pandemic with a global team of actors and technicians. To recreate the Syrian setting, the production team rented an entire village, adding to the project's complexity.

