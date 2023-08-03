Sunil Grover's birthday special: 5 lesser-known facts about the comedian-actor

Sunil Grover, the actor and comedian who became a popular and beloved household name as Gutthi from Comedy Nights with Kapil, turned 46 on Thursday. He has worked in several television serials and films in Hindi and Punjabi, mainly comic characters. However, he has won hearts with serious roles in recent series- Tandav and Sunflower. But, did you know these facts about him?

Grover is a trained actor

While most actors in Bollywood or television industry have different educational backgrounds, Grover is one of the rare actors who has formal training and education in acting. Born in Sirsa in Haryana, Grover has a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Guru Nanak College and holds a Master's Degree in Theatre from Panjab University Chandigarh. He even mimicked his teachers and friends in school.

Grover's career began under legendary comedian Jaspal Bhatti

It was the late satirist and comedian, Jaspal Bhatti, who first discovered Grover during his college days. Grover even acted in the initial 26 episodes of SAB TV's Gutur Gu, India's first silent comedy show. Bhatti, also known as the "King of Comedy," was popularly known for his television series Flop Show, Full Tension, and Ulta Pulta which ran on Doordarshan.

Did you know Grover has been a long-time RJ?

Grover has been a long-time radio jockey before he forrayed into acting on television and in films. He was the voice behind the popular RJ Sud on Radio Mirchi. Remember the popular stint Hansi Ke Phuware? He used to host one of our favorite shows from the time in which he played the role of Sudarshan aka Sud for many years.

Grover's TV debut

Grover made his debut on screen with Chala Lallan Hero Banne on Filmy during the 2000s. During then, he was also the ambassador of the Filmy channel for some time. After this, he starred in his debut Punjabi film Vaishakhi List, Bollywood film Baaghi, television show Gangs of Filmistan, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, and web series Tandav and Sunflower.

Gutthi exists in real life

Grover gained huge popularity by portraying the character of "Gutthi" on Kapil Sharma's comedy show Comedy Nights With Kapil. The character is usually dressed in salwar suits with her hair braided in two parts with colorful ribbons. Can you imagine her existing in real life? Grover has revealed that apparently Gutthi is inspired by one of his classmates back in college.

