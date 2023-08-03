'Made In Heaven': Comprehensive character guide before S02 drops

Entertainment

'Made In Heaven': Comprehensive character guide before S02 drops

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 03, 2023 | 04:10 am 3 min read

'Made In Heaven': Character guide

Following the phenomenal success of Made In Heaven (2019), the highly-anticipated second installment is fast approaching us, scheduled to premiere on August 10. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the trailer for the new season was unveiled on Tuesday, generating more excitement. Amidst the mounting anticipation, we present a comprehensive character guide, offering a vibrant look at the stellar cast of the series.

Shobhita Dhulipala as Tara Khanna

The co-founder of Made In Heaven company—Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala)—is seen as an ambitious woman who skillfully manages her business. Toward the end of Season 1, her marriage to businessman Adil Khanna (Jim Sarbh) takes a dramatic turn as she discovers his affair with her best friend, Faiza Naqvi (Kalki Kanmani). This revelation has just added to the anticipation for Season 2.

Arjun Mathur as Karan Mehra

Meet Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur)—the other co-founder of Made In Heaven. A charming gay man—Mehra, throughout Season 1, faces challenges in finding acceptance and love in a conservative society. Remember, due to his same-sex relationship, he has even been unjustly imprisoned. Well, undoubtedly, his journey as a wedding planner becomes intricately woven with his past life, making him a complex yet relatable character.

Jim Sarbh as Adil Khanna

Tara's husband, Adil, is a successful entrepreneur hailing from a well-to-do family. Throughout the show, he carries an aura of sophistication, but beneath, he grapples with inner conflicts. Following a fatal accident, which also involved Naqvi (Kanmani), Tara discovers her husband's affair which leads their already strained marriage to deteriorate rapidly. The second installment will eventually unfold the changing dynamics between Khanna and Naqvi.

Kalki Kanmani as Faiza Naqvi

Faiza Naqvi, the best friend of Tara and the love interest of Tara's husband, is portrayed as an unapologetically bold woman, shedding light on the challenges confronted by women in the upper echelons of society. After falling in love with Adil, she fears losing her best friend. The complexities of her choices make her a compelling and relatable figure in the story.

Kabir Basrai (Shashank Arora), Jaspreet Kaur (Shivani Raghuvanshi)

Kabir Basrai and Jaspreet Kaur are two characters that infuse the show with life and add a unique dimension to the narrative. Basrai (Shashank Arora) is a photographer associated with Made In Heaven, while Kaur (Shivani Raghvanshi) shines as a vibrant assistant. Their on-screen chemistry is a highlight and is adored by the audience, making their characters even more endearing and engaging.

Share this timeline