Happy birthday, Patrick J Adams: Actor's best performances beyond 'Suits'

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 27, 2023 | 01:15 am 2 min read

'Suits' actor Patrick J Adams celebrates his 42nd birthday on Sunday

If you are a fan of the legal drama Suits, Mike Ross probably holds a special place as one of your favorite characters. The credit for breathing life into Ross goes to actor Patrick J Adams, whose performance in seasons one-seven and season nine—2011-18 and 2019—enthralled audiences. As he celebrates his 42nd birthday on Sunday, we gather the actor's most commendable performances beyond Suits.

'Plan B' (2023)

Created by Jean-François Asselin and Jacques Drolet, the CBC TV series marks the most recent inclusion in Adams's ever-expanding body of work. It centers around Philip Grimmer (Adams), a man who discovers a "Plan B" to travel back in time. The actor's performance is truly captivating as he embodies the character of a man who is egocentric and a workaholic. Watch it for Adams!

'The Swearing Jar' (2022)

Adams prominently appeared in the 2022 romance drama The Swearing Jar—helmed by Lindsay MacKay—which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It follows the story of Carey (Adelaide Clemens), a music teacher who finds herself in a complex situation when she develops feelings for guitarist Owen (portrayed by Douglas Smith). Adams portrayed the character of Carey's husband, Simon, in the film.

'The Right Stuff' (2020)

Premiering in 2020 on Disney+, The Right Stuff is a historical drama series that delves into the US space program—focusing on Project Mercury and Mercury Seven (astronauts integral to the mission). Adams portrayed John Glenn—the first American to orbit the Earth who circled it thrice in 1962. Adams perfectly captures the essence of his character's accomplishments and the dynamics that unfold within the group.

'Clara' (2018)

In the sci-fi film Clara—helmed by Akash Sherman—Adams assumed the role of Isaac, an astrophysicist. The storyline centers around Isaac, who crosses paths with Clara, a wandering artist, and together, they unite in a quest to seek out intelligent life in the universe, all the while kindling a romance. As the protagonist, Adams adeptly conveys a range of emotions, making it a captivating watch.

'Rosemary's Baby' (2014)

Agnieszka Holland-helmed Rosemary's Baby (2014) is a two-episode miniseries. In this true-blue horror miniseries, Adams plays Guy Woodhouse—the husband of Rosemary (Zoe Saldana). Adams fully embodies the character, skillfully depicting his emotional journey as he grapples with his wife's unsettling behavior while an ominous story unfolds. It is based on Ira Levin's horror novel Rosemary's Baby (1967) and its sequel, Son of Rosemary (1997).

