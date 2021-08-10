'Suits' season 10: If it takes place, what to expect?

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 06:55 pm

Know all the possible plotlines for 'Suits' Season 10

Law firm partners Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) were a super-hit duo in Suits. Debuted in 2011, the show made its final appearance in September 2019. Even though season nine was announced to be the last one, there's a buzz that the show, currently streaming on Amazon Prime, is getting a season 10. Let's explore a possible plot.

Partnership

Mike and Harvey's law firm might get shifted to Seattle

Even though Mike and Harvey's partnership had ended in New York, it can continue in Seattle, since both are there with their respective partners, Rachel and Donna. If this happens, both of them might follow all the rules of the land to establish their law firm, unlike the previous time, where Mike was hired despite having never gone to Harvard Law School.

Information

What led to the downfall of their law firm?

To note, Harvey's law firm, Pearson Darby Specter, took in only those students who graduated from Harvard. But Mike was recruited by Harvey as his personal associate, despite not having a licence. That was the reason why the law firm failed in the end.

Married Life

This time, Harvey-Donna's focus will primarily be their married life

Harvey and Donna are about to start a new phase of their life. Until now, they were officially partners. But, in the coming season, their newly married life will take importance. And, that might even lead them to build a family together. We speculate that this time, the couple might dig deeper into their personal lives, rather than focusing on their professional ones.

Rough Patch

Mike and Rachel might hit the rough road in future

Mike and Rachel are the most loved couple of Suits, alongside Harvey and Donna. Things have always been sweet for both of them, except for a few times. However, we guess the same would change ahead, when they start a new legal firm in Seattle. There will definitely be some twists in their love life. If not, the show will become too sugar-coated.

Speculation

Will Louis Litt be forgotten in the story ahead?

Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) was not the lead, but he indeed brought the most of the fun to the plot. He might not have much story left, as he already got married, had a kid, and got the name up on the office's wall. But, he will certainly remain to give company to Mike and Harvey whenever needed. May Suits hail forever!