If 'Suits' gets Indian version, who can possibly lead it?

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 06:19 pm

Whether Suits is getting a S10 isn't known yet, but what if the show is made in India? A few years back, Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt on the series, had expressed his interest on the same. And, there were also reports that Saathiya director Shaad Ali will make a desi version of the legal drama. If he does, who can play what?

#1

Know who could play the Indian version of legendary Harvey

Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), one of the main characters from Suits, is smart, intelligent, handsome, and witty. For this role, our best picks would be Jimmy Sheirgill, Milind Soman and Kay Kay Menon. All these three have an unmatched charm onscreen, and emote really well. Adil Hussain also features in our top favorite list, but his age might be an issue for this role.

#2

Sushmita Sen is the only choice for Donna's role

Donna is Harvey's personal secretary and bosom friend, who later becomes the COO of the law firm and Harvey's wife. She's cheerful, smart, sweet and one who knows it all. The only one I think could perfectly embody this character is Sushmita Sen. Sen even looks somewhat similar to Donna. Her Chandni from Main Hoon Na also mirrors Donna's intelligent and humorous personality, no?

#3

Jitu Bhaiya could be India's answer to Mike Ross

Mike Ross was hired by Harvey in the law firm, despite having no proper degree. However, he later managed to get the consent of the bar members. If Ali succeeds in making the Indian version of Suits, Jitendra Kumar aka Jitu Bhaiya would be a perfect fit for this character. He could very well portray the same funny, mischievous, and encyclopedic side of Mike.

#4

Sayani Gupta could be the bold and sweet Rachel Zane

Rachel Zane worked as a paralegal in Pearson Hardman's law firm, and later became Mike's love interest. She has a hardworking personality, which blends perfectly with her notorious side. We feel Sayani Gupta could be considered for this part. We have mostly seen her playing bold and path-breaking roles in movies and shows. Plus, her chemistry with Jitu Bhaiya would be worth trying.

#5

Swara Bhasker, Radhika Apte, PeeCee as Jessica Pearson

Jessica Pearson is the managing partner of Pearson Hardman, which later changes to Pearson Specter Litt. She is fearless, obedient, and extremely loyal. For this tough nut, I can think of only some like Swara Bhasker or Radhika Apte. They have played such parts in the past with perfection. However, if the makers can go big, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the prime choice.

#6

Rajesh Sharma could fit Louis Litt's funny shoe really well

Rajesh Sharma, known for Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Batla House, can be roped in for Litt's cheeky role. He can be funny, dumb, and emotional, all at the same time, making him apt for this significant part. In fact, Rajesh's character from Tanu Weds Manu is similar to this corporate attorney man, who suffers from a massive inferiority complex.