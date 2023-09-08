'Jawan' cast's remuneration: Check earnings of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara

'Jawan' cast's remuneration: Check earnings of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara

Written by Isha Sharma September 08, 2023 | 11:15 am 2 min read

Check out the remuneration of 'Jawan's cast

Thursday brought with itself Shah Rukh Khan's actioner Jawan, directed by Atlee. It has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and going by the audience reactions, positive reviews, and advance booking reports, it's expected to take an unprecedented start at the box office. With great reports coming concerning its opening day collection, let's take a look at the remuneration of the cast.

Shah Rukh Khan

Khan, who has played dual roles as Vikram Rathore and Azad, has reportedly taken home a humungous amount of Rs. 100cr. It is notable that he has also produced the film through his home production Red Chillies Entertainment, and producers often get into profit-sharing deals that benefit them after the film does terrific business, as Jawan is expected to.

Nayanthara

"Lady Superstar" Nayanthara has stepped into Hindi cinema with Jawan. She features as police officer Narmada Rai, who is tasked with capturing Azad (Khan), a vigilante who hijacks a metro full of passengers. For her consequential part in the film, the actor reportedly received a paycheck of Rs. 10cr. While this is her first film with SRK, it's her third with Atlee.

Vijay Sethupathi

For Sethupathi, Jawan is not his first exposure to Hindi projects (he has done the film Mumbaikar and the web series Farzi before), but Jawan is his first major project in the Hindi content space. He plays Kalee, the primary antagonist in the film, and reportedly charged Rs. 21cr for this role. He has earlier played villainous roles in Vikram Vedha, Master, etc.

Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who plays Nayanthara's assistant Irani, has reportedly pocked a sum of Rs. 75lakh for his supporting role. Actor Priyamani, who earlier shared screen with SRK in song 1,2,3,4 in Chennai Express was allegedly paid Rs. 2cr, while Sanya Malhotra, who plays a doctor and an important part of Azad's girl gang, was given a paycheck of Rs. 3cr, said reports.

