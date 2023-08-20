#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Gadar 2' continues to dominate; collects Rs. 336cr

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 20, 2023

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' rakes in an impressive Rs. 32cr on Saturday (Day 9)

Sunny Deol's triumphant journey with Gadar 2 at the box office continues to rewrite records. The film's meteoric rise has left critics and audiences in awe, serving as a testament to Deol's unwavering star prowess and the potent allure of nostalgia—which has undeniably played a crucial role in its colossal success. Let's delve into the specifics of Gadar 2's collections on its ninth day.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 serves as a sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In the sequel, Deol reprises his iconic character of Tara Singh, while it also marks the return of Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. The story follows Singh's daring journey across the border to rescue his son (Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma) from the clutches of the Pakistan Army.

Day 9 collections: 'Gadar 2' added another Rs. 32cr

As per Sacnilk, Gadar 2 raked in Rs. 284.63 crore during its opening week. On the second Saturday, the film garnered an estimated Rs. 32 crore (nett) in India. With this, the total domestic box office collection stands at an impressive Rs. 337.13 crore. Notably, these outstanding figures have been achieved despite the film sharing screens with a substantial Bollywood contender, OMG 2.

'Gadar 2': 12th Hindi film to cross Rs. 300cr mark

It is no small feat to surpass the Rs. 300cr milestone, and Gadar 2 achieved this incredible feat in eight days. With this, Deol has joined an illustrious league of industry stalwarts such as Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas, whose films have collected over Rs. 300cr in India. Notably, Salman Khan boasts three such releases, while Aamir Khan has two films in this club.

Quick look at 'OMG 2,' 'Jailer' box office collections

Deol's starrer film faced stiff BO competition from Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer. Kumar's film successfully crossed the significant Rs. 100cr milestone in a span of nine days following its release on August 11. Meanwhile, Jailer is making history with an impressive streak, and it has amassed a substantial collection of Rs. 263.9cr in 10 days since its release on August 10.

