Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 16, 2023

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness got married in April 1996, and adopted their first child in 2000

It was almost love at first sight for Hugh Jackman when he first met actor Deborra-Lee Furness on the sets of Correlli, an Australian show, in 1995. What followed next was the beginning of their relationship, which turned into 27 years of marriage. Now, as the couple announced their separation, ending their marriage, we took a look at their relationship of almost three decades.

Jackman once said he'd spend rest of life with Furness

Furness is 13 years older than Jackman, but that didn't stop him from falling in love with her. Recalling their initial meetings, Jackman once said on the Today show, "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives." He initially didn't approach her for "professional" reasons but they soon started dating each other.

Within year of dating, both got married

Within less than a year of their meeting, the couple had decided to take their relationship to the next level. The wedding bells rang for them on April 11, 1996. The ceremony was held at a church on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia. At the time of their marriage, The Wolverine actor was 27 years old while Furness was 40.

After failing IVF, they adopted their first child in 2000

Since the two shared an age difference of 13 years, Jackman and Furness wanted to start a family immediately after their marriage. However, given Furness's age, they initially underwent IVF (in vitro fertilization) treatment, which unfortunately failed. Eventually, they decided to adopt a child and welcomed their son Oscar in 2000. Five years later, they adopted another child, their daughter Ava, in 2005.

Expressed love for each other on multiple occasions

The actors frequently expressed their love and support for one another at public events, too. Back in 2012, Funess surprised Jackman when she presented him with the Tony Award. It came at a time when they were in a long-distance due to Jackman's work commitments. He also gave her a shoutout at the event, saying how much she and their kids meant to him.

They celebrated their 27th anniversary in April

Taking to Instagram, Jackman shared a cozy picture with Furness on the occasion of their 27th wedding anniversary in April 2023. They celebrated it in New York City. "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me (sic)," he wrote in the post.

'We have decided to separate'

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jackman and Furness confirmed on Friday (local time) that they are separating. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," their joint statement said, adding their kids will remain their "highest priority."

